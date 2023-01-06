Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 936 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

936 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,867 total deaths;

606 hospitalized patients, 82 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 936 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 765 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 13,584 new cases, and a 7-day average of 8,603 cases per day. In 2021, 3,749 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,566 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,867 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 245 new confirmed cases reported and have been 334,200 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 193 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,440 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.