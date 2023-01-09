Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 936 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

936 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,867 total deaths;

592 hospitalized patients, 81 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 936 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 765 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 5,090 new cases, and a 7-day average of 10,050 cases per day. In 2021, 1,798 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,865 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,867 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 90 new confirmed cases reported and have been 334,638 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 190 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,442 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.