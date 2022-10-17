Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 938 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

938 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 deaths added to state system

15,352 total deaths;

409 hospitalized patients, 29 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 938 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 839 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,411 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,202 cases per day. In 2020, 3,638 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,038 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but four were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,352 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 183 new confirmed cases reported and have been 318,985 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 155 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,383 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.