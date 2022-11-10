Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 940 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

940 new cases

1 new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,517 total deaths;

496 hospitalized patients, 67 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 940 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 789 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,708 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,616 cases per day. In 2020, 7,073 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 5,940 cases per day.

One new death was recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,517 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 196 new confirmed cases reported and have been 323,278 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 166 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,400 since the beginning of the pandemic.

