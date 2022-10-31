Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 956 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

956 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,460 total deaths;

463 hospitalized patients, 55 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 956 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 890 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,115 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,870 cases per day. In 2020, 3,338 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,402 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,460 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 174 new confirmed cases reported and have been 321,198 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 173 cases per day. Four deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,396 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.