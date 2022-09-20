Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 967 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

967 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 2 total added to state system

15,213 total deaths;

406 hospitalized patients, 67 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 967 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,052 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,588 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,934 cases per day. In 2020, 1,251 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,767 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded but 2 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,213 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 194 new confirmed cases reported and have been 315,177 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 197 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,372 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.