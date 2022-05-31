Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 973 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

973 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,600 total deaths;

376 hospitalized patients, 51 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 973 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,747 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 93 new cases, and a 7-day average of 233 cases per day. In 2020, 262 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 464 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,600 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 199 new confirmed cases reported and have been 284,111 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 369 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,302 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.