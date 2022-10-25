Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 982 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

982 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

15,414 total deaths;

460 hospitalized patients, 66 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 982 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 896 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,039 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,828 cases per day. In 2020, 3,197 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,889 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,414 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 204 new confirmed cases reported and have been 320,625 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 168 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,391 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.