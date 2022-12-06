Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 983 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

983 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 12 added to state system

15,654 total deaths;

569 hospitalized patients, 70 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 983 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,011 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,527 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,339 cases per day. In 2020, 1,933 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,897 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 12 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,654 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 208 new confirmed cases reported and have been 327,630 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 230 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,412 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.