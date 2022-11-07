Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 984 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

984 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

15,492 total deaths;

513 hospitalized patients, 76 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 984 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 844 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,208 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,210 cases per day. In 2020, 4,322 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 5,445 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but three were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,492 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 87 new confirmed cases reported and have been 322,756 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 175 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,399 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.