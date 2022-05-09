Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 997 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

997 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

12,929 total deaths;

288 hospitalized patients, 40 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 997 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,767 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 301 new cases, and a 7-day average of 554 cases per day. In 2020, 287 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 311 cases per day.

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,929 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 207 new confirmed cases reported and have been 275,574 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 352 cases per day. None deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,290 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.