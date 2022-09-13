Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 997 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

997 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 8 total added to state system

15,157 total deaths;

417 hospitalized patients, 65 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 997 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,056 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,112 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,672 cases per day. In 2020, 914 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,156 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded but 8 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,157 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 255 new confirmed cases reported and have been 313,795 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 223 cases per day. 2 deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,367 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.