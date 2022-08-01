Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 999 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

999 new cases

No deaths recorded or added to state system

14,936 total deaths;

519 hospitalized patients, 81 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 999 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,755 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 465 new cases, and a 7-day average of 783 cases per day. In 2020, 841 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 864 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,936 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 192 new confirmed cases reported and have been 302,973 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 356 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,344 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.