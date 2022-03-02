Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Death Toll Tops 12,000

Summary:

666 new cases

0 new deaths, 12 total deaths added to the system

12,012 total deaths;

487 hospitalized patients, 94 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 666 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 600 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 514 new cases, and a 7-day average of 582 cases.

There were no new deaths, and 12 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,012. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 104 new confirmed cases reported and have been 266,517 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 83 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the state sytem were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,110 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.