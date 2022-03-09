Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Updates: 475 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

475 new cases

No new deaths, 13 total deaths added to system

12,210 total deaths;

345 hospitalized patients, 62 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 475 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 408 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4559 new cases, and a 7-day average of 481 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but 13 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,210. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 77 new confirmed cases reported and have been 266,945 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 65 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system was in Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,143 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.