Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Updates: 585 New Cases, No Deaths

585 new cases

0 new deaths, 13 total deaths added to the system

11,972 total deaths;

511 hospitalized patients, 95 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 585 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 645 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 514 new cases, and a 7-day average of 582 cases.

There were no new deaths, and 13 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,972. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 91 new confirmed cases reported and have been 266,427 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 89 cases per day. Two of the deaths added to the state sytem were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,099 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.