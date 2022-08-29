Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Updates: 631 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

631 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,059 total deaths;

467 hospitalized patients, 68 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 631 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,312 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 856 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,673 cases per day. In 2020, 596 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 693 cases per day.

No new deaths were added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,059 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 125 new confirmed cases reported and have been 310,578 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 248 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.