Dockless Scooters Return to Milwaukee for Third Pilot Program

As the seasons turn, a now familiar transportation option returns to Milwaukee. On Friday, the city’s third dockless scooter pilot program officially launched, with three companies taking place in the current iteration of the study. Companies Lime and Spin, who have previously participated in the pilot program, return with a fleet of scooters set to hit Milwaukee’s streets. They’ll be joined by newcomer Veo, a Chicago-based company that formed in 2017.

If you haven’t used the dockless scooters before and are deciding to give it a try this time around, the process is simple. Payment and scooter reservations are handled through each company’s individual app, available on either the App Store for iPhones or Google Play store for Android. Once a scooter is activated, the rider is charged by the minute and mileage until it is deactivated and parked. As per the last pilot studies, certain neighborhoods and districts will remain unrideable spots, noted on the maps of the respective companies’ apps. In those areas, scooter motors will be shut down via GPS, and will be unable to be parked.

Per the Department of Public Works, the goal of this year’s study is threefold; to provide equitable transportation services to Milwaukeeans, increase transportation options, and evaluate the impact on access to the public right of way for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

Of course, safety is a top concern. Helmet use is encouraged, but not mandatory, and has previously been seldom seen for the city’s riders. Using the scooters on sidewalks, bridges, and the Riverwalk are also prohibited. Normal traffic rules apply to scooter riders. In a release from Lime, who look to deploy up to 600 scooters throughout Milwaukee, the company noted that it will educate its riders on safety procedures via in-app messaging, as well as in-person events around the city.

“Lime is proud to return to Milwaukee for the third year in a row to provide residents and visitors a safe, affordable, and sustainable way to experience the city. We know what it takes to run a successful e-scooter sharing program here and we are excited to implement our plan focused on equity and safety, especially with regard to preventing sidewalk riding and improper parking. We look forward to the best year yet of serving Milwaukee with our safe, sustainable, and affordable shared electric vehicles,” said LeAaron Foley, Director of Government and Community Relations for Lime via statement.

The first version of the dockless scooter pilot program took place in Milwaukee in 2019. An expanded version featuring Bird, Lime, and Spin scooters returned to the city last May. This edition of the pilot program will last until December 2023, per the Department of Public Works. More information about the dockless scooter program can be found here.