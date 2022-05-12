Gimbel Awarded Historical Society Award

Photo via Milwaukee County Historical Society Franklyn Gimbel

Milwaukee has a rich history, but it takes the work of many to preserve it. Amongst those is Milwaukee’s own Franklyn Gimbel, who was awarded with the “Witness To History” award on Wednesday. The award is dedicated to anyone who plays a significant role in documenting the history of the Milwaukee community.

Gimbel began practicing law in 1960, and is a graduate of Marquette University Law School. He is one of four assistant U.S. attorneys to call Milwaukee home, and has tried more than 200 cases in his extensive career. In addition to that, Gimbel negotiated contracts for the Deputy Sherriff’s Association as well as serving as legal counsel for the organization for more than three decades. His contributions to the Milwaukee community include serving on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission board, and as a chair of the Wisconsin Center District, responsible for bringing the building now known as the Wisconsin Center to reality. All of these community-focused initiatives have drastically improved the Milwaukee community, and are worthy of his recognition from the Historical Society.

You may recognize Gimbel as part of his firm, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP, based in the city. The firm was also the recipient of two Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Awards in 2021, for their work in business law and estate planning. The firm has been in operation since 1968.

For more information about the Milwaukee Historical Society’s “Witness To History” award, as well as the organization dedicated to recognizing our city’s history, visit their website here.