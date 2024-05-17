Karaoke Thursdays at The New Fashioned: Deer District Bar Unveils New Series

× Expand Photo via The New Fashioned - Facebook The New Fashioned The New Fashioned

Whether your go-to karaoke song is “Sweet Caroline,” “Mr. Brightside” or “Dancing Queen,” you’ll have a chance to belt it out every Thursday in the Deer District. The New Fashioned, a recently opened Bars & Recreation Experience in the Deer District, announced “Happy Thursday Karaoke Parties,” an opportunity for residents and visitors to test out their singing skills right in the center of the Deer District.

The New Fashioned will host the karaoke parties every Thursday from May 23 through June 27 and July 25 through August 29. The event is sponsored by Molson Coors’ newest offering, the Happy Thursday Spiked Refresher.

“Our Happy Thursday Karaoke Parties are all about bringing the community together for a night of music and fun,” said Erin Hochevar, Vice President at Bars & Recreation. “We can’t wait to see everyone shine and create lasting memories each week.”

In addition to karaoke, the event will feature special drink offers, giveaways and a patio offering a great outdoor experience. So warm up your vocal cords, prepare your songs, and get ready to karaoke in the Deer District.