Local Innovators: A Glimpse into Craft the Future’s Journey

The concepts of Web 3 and cryptocurrency can be baffling and too complex to understand for some people. But it’'s all around us and new businesses in this industry are starting everyday with a willingness to get more people aboard.

Web 3 is the third generation of the internet where creators and builders alike can connect directly to businesses and get compensated adequately after completing a project or task. Creatives are empowered to show off their skills while learning something new to better enhance the experience for other creatives or tech gurus or enthusiasts.

Without getting too deep, I want to introduce a local startup in the Web 3 space named Craft the Future. This family-knit team has been making an incredible impact in the world of Web 3 since its inception in late 2021. The founding members are Carl who is a futurist, hobbyist, mentor and marketing director; Tiara Nicole who is an artist, tarot reader and event coordinator; and Contessa Louise Cooper, fondly revered as their Web 3 Auntie and whose expertise is in operations management.

These three local innovators are making people ask questions and gain more knowledge about Web 3 by hosting events and partnering with businesses such as ETHChicago and Lead the Movement Conference for the AI Art Prompt Labs.

The Craft the Future trio began connecting in the summer of 2022 when Carl met Cooper during a virtual Black Women in Web 3 Brunch. They immediately became friends then business partners. Carl and Nicole met at the NFT MKE Meetup, hosted by Ian McCullough aka Cullah, in November 2022 and they became fast friends.

Carl’s vision for Craft the Future was to not only create but to build a support system for Black and Brown creatives, ensuring they are rightly compensated. And, Craft The Future’s mission is to connect Black and Brown creatives to businesses. When asked, “Why Web 3?” CTF responded, “Web 3 represents a chance to own a piece of the internet. While it’s the next significant shift, akin to the leap from MySpace to FaceBook, it’s an experimental phase. Hence, now’s the time to explore.”

I went on to ask them about their decentralization strategy since Web 3 is more community based and CTF replied, “Our core focus remains our community. We are developing a decentralized social media platform, especially for Black and Brown creatives, ensuring they connect, collaborate, and get compensated.” As for community input and governance, CTF went on to say, “We’re an active unit and always seeking collaboration and feedback. We’re exploring tools like Cordinape and Zealy for enhanced community interaction.”

To further explain the impact of Web 3, I asked for real-world use cases and CTF listed: Marketing Community Mindset, Post-sale royalties, and Cross Chain global payments. As well as their partnership with ETHChicago which they view as a “global hub for the Midwest. By partnering, we aim to foster trust within Black and Brown communities through knowledge sharing. And participating in ETHChicago stands out as a hallmark experience.”

Aside from the many successes Craft the Future has had, they still face challenges, but their perspective is all about a journey of growth. Their tight-knit team propels each other forward. “For us, success is improving by 1% every day.” And their advice for Web 3 startups is to “research, experiment, ask questions, innovate, enjoy the process, and prioritize safety.”

For future goals, their immediate aim is to increase sign-ups and amplify community-centric rewards. You can find more information about Craft The Future by visiting their website at craftthefuture.xyz.craftthefuture.xyz

Also, you can connect with them on Instagram by following Carl @_.c.arl; Tiara Nicole @T9let; and Contessa @contessalouisse.