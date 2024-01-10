Milwaukee Area Labor Council Kicks Off Blanket Drive

2024-blanket-drive-flyer

Milwaukee Area Labor Council has officially launched their ninth annual Blanket Drive. It kicked off on Jan. 8 and runs through Feb. 16, with the mission to help provide warmth and comfort to those in need this winter. The drive is co-sponsored by United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, AFL-CIO Community Services and Village of Sussex Fire & Rescue.

The drive started in 2016 after AFL-CIO Community Services learned of a successful blanket drive carried out the previous year by Green Bay Labor Council and Brown County United Way.

There are three ways to donate to the cause: making a monetary donation to the Labor Council, buying a blanket online and sending it to them, or dropping off a blanket during business hours. Blankets are distributed across Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington Counties via the various agencies United Way works with. 501c3 organizations that wish to receive blankets to distribute may contact Milwaukee Area Labor Council at 414-771-7070.

New blankets of all sizes are accepted. Since Melody Buchinger of Project Linus gave a generous donation of baby blankets, adult blankets are being emphasized this year. Out of the four counties, Milwaukee County receives the most blankets.

Monetary donations via check can be made to “Labor Community @ Work” in care of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, 633 S Hawley Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53214. Labor Community @ Work is a 501c3 organization.