Milwaukee Students Learn Sailing, Team Building Skills on the Denis Sullivan

Photo: World Ocean School Denis Sullivan in Toronto The Denis Sullivan

It has been two years since the Denis Sullivan, a ship built by volunteers and craftspeople here in Milwaukee, left Discovery World. In that time, two groups of Milwaukee-area students traveled around the globe on the Sullivan to learn sailing and team-building skills.

According to a news release, the kids took part in the World Ocean School program aboard the Sullivan. The program is part of a lease deal with Discovery Milwaukee, allowing Milwaukee students to set sail on the ship and travel the globe. Now, the group is looking for more students to take part.

Next month, representatives from World Ocean School will be in Milwaukee to teach students and families about the program’s history and offerings. Some of the Milwaukee-area students who took part in the program last year will be there to share their experiences as well as encourage other kids to sign up.

“When kids who learn to sail at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center are invited to join the Denis Sullivan crew on tall ship sailing expeditions, they return with unforgettable memories, new, lifelong friendships with peers from around the world, and an appreciation for water, weather, teamwork and their own strengths and skills,” said Program Director Nick Hayes. “For a time, it was thought that the Denis Sullivan might be Milwaukee’s diplomat. Today, the ship is the platform and hometown kids are doing the diplomacy.”

A news release states World Ocean School, Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, and its partners are looking to expand their collaborations in 2024 with three more trips. To learn more, you can attend the event happening on Thursday, May 2 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center.