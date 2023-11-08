Resources Available for Renters as Pandemic Relief Funding Ends

× Expand Photo via Community Advocates - Facebook Holding keys at front door

As pandemic relief funding for rental assistance in Milwaukee has largely fizzled out, residents should be informed of organizations and resources that continue to be available for those struggling to pay rent or facing eviction. In a joint effort, Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Community Advocates, Inc and Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center have compiled a list of such services and tools as we enter a new chapter of the pandemic.

Beginning with the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, the organization remains committed to representing families and individuals facing eviction for reasons beyond non-payment. Their program Eviction Free MKE provides this support for free. “Our mission will always be to ensure equal access to justice, especially during challenging times,” Legal Aid Society Executive Director Colleen Foley assures.

Community Advocates, Inc is dedicated to helping prevent homelessness and directing folks to initiatives that ensure their basic needs are met. “We urge individuals to reach out for assistance as we navigate this transition together,” Community Advocates, Inc Chief Operating Officer Maudwella Kirkendollsays.

Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center (RHRC) is a collaborative network of housing assistance programs that explores strategies for averting housing challenges. Their clinic is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located in the same building as where Community Advocates, Inc. (728 N. James Lovell St.). Tenants and landlords come on a first-come, first-serve basis to consult with an intake specialist about issues such as financial assistance and landlord/tenant resolution.

Legal Action of Wisconsin provides limited free court representation through their Eviction Defense Project. Folks should arrive as close to 12:30 p.m. as possible on Monday and Wednesday afternoons.

IMPACT 211 helps provide emergency shelter for those in need; they are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Milwaukee Small Claims Court announced in August that they have returned to a mandatory in-person hearing format. Requests for exceptions should be made to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court Clerk (901 N. 9th St., Room 104).

Renters interested in forming tenant councils in their buildings should contact Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) at intake@matunion.org or 414-410-9714.

While pandemic relief funds and legislation such as the American Rescue Plan Act have helped safeguard housing security, and legal organizations have helped ensure tenants know their rights, the pandemic’s shifting landscape has demanded adaptability through these anomalous times.