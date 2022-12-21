Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 1,285 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,285 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,751 total deaths;

628 hospitalized patients, 76 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,285 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,008 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 5,281 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,510 cases per day. In 2020, 2,550 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,629 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,751 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 279 new confirmed cases reported and have been 331,174 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 232 cases per day. Two deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,426 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.