Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 182 New Cases, No Deaths

182 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

16,578 total deaths

204 hospitalized patients, 29 in ICU

On Friday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 182 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 172 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 2,450 cases, average of 1,408 cases per day

2021: 782 cases, average of 648 cases per day

2020: 449 cases, average of 274 cases per day

No new deaths were recorded, but five deaths were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,578 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 50 new confirmed cases reported and have been 345,383 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 45 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,513 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.