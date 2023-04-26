Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 221 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

221 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 2 added to state system

16,557 total deaths

222 hospitalized patients, 28 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 221 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 188 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 1,457 cases, average of 1,167 cases per day

2021: 791 cases, average of 647 cases per day

2020: 233 cases, average of 224 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but two deaths were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,557 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 53 new confirmed cases reported and have been 345,290 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 48 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,512 since the beginning of the pandemic.

