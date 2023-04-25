Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 229 New Cases, Two Deaths

Summary:

229 new cases

2 new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

16,553

226 hospitalized patients, 31 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 229 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 195 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 1,221 cases, average of 1,175 cases per day

2021: 427 cases, average of 655 cases per day

2020: 233 cases, average of 224 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Two new deaths were recorded, and one additional death were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,553 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 66 new confirmed cases reported and have been 345,238 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 49 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,512 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.