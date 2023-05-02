Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 250 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

250 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 10 added to state system

16,590 total deaths

191 hospitalized patients, 29 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 250 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 183 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 925 cases, average of 1,279 cases per day

2021: 415 cases, average of 653 cases per day

2020: 334 cases, average of 278 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 10 deaths were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,590 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 57 new confirmed cases reported and have been 345,559 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 47 cases per day. Two deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,515 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.