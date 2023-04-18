Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 252 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

252 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

16,542 total deaths;

288 hospitalized patients, 36 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 252 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 307 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 497 cases, average of 654 cases per day

2021: 366 cases, average of 738 cases per day

2020: 140 cases, average of 138 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,542 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 58 new confirmed cases reported and have been 344,944 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 73 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,512 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.