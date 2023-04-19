Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 267 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

267 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

16,542 total deaths;

262 hospitalized patients, 38 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 267 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 288 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 1,607 cases, average of 766 cases per day

2021: 867 cases, average of 731 cases per day

2020: 154 cases, average of 142 cases per day

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,542 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 61 new confirmed cases reported and have been 345,500 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 67 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,512 since the beginning of the pandemic.

