Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 325 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

325 new cases

No deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

16,498 total deaths;

275 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 325 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 328 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 311 cases, average of 609 cases per day

2021: 390 cases, average of 795 cases per day

2020: 126 cases, average of 154 cases per day

No new deaths were recorded, but one was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,498 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 73 new confirmed cases reported and have been 344,483 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 68 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,509 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.