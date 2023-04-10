Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 352 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

352 new cases

No deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

16,496 total deaths;

279 hospitalized patients, 40 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 352 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 361 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 465 cases, average of 595 cases per day

2021: 564 cases, average of 780 cases per day

2020: 149 cases, average of 160 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,496 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 29 new confirmed cases reported and have been 344,431 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 69 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,508 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.