Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 361 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

361 new cases

No deaths recorded or added to state system

16,472 total deaths;

332 hospitalized patients, 56 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 361 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 395 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 450 cases, average of 404 cases per day

2021: 552 cases, average of 614 cases per day

2020: 165 cases, average of 165 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,472 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 81 new confirmed cases reported and have been 344,042 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 79 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,509 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.