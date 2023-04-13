Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 382 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

382 new cases

1 deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

16,511 total deaths;

282 hospitalized patients, 44 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 382 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 318 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 839 cases, average of 730 cases per day

2021: 917 cases, average of 787 cases per day

2020: 155 cases, average of 139 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,511 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 103 new confirmed cases reported and have been 344,667 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 72 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,510 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.