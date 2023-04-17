Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 392 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

392 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 9 added to state system

16,523 total deaths;

283 hospitalized patients, 34 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Department of Health Services reported an additional 392 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 324 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 331 cases, average of 675 cases per day

2021: 726 cases, average of 755 cases per day

2020: 140 cases, average of 138 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but nine were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,523 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 30 new confirmed cases reported and have been 344,896 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 76 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,511 since the beginning of the pandemic.

