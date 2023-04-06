Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 409 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

409 new cases

No deaths recorded, 11 added to state system

16,486 total deaths;

334 hospitalized patients, 54 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 409 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 377 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 407 cases, average of 406 cases per day

2021: 785 cases, average of 681 cases per day

2020: 170 cases, average of 174 cases per day

No new deaths were recorded, but 11 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,486 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 68 new confirmed cases reported and have been 344,212 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 77 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,508 since the beginning of the pandemic.

