Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 416 New Cases, No Deaths

416 new cases

No deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

16,445 total deaths;

315 hospitalized patients, 43 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 520 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 416 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 472 cases, average of 362 cases per day

2021: 683 cases, average of 598 cases per day

2020: 155 cases, average of 103 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,445 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 108 new confirmed cases reported and have been 343,512 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 92 cases per day. One new death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,504 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.