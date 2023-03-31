Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 454 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

454 new cases

No deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

16,457 total deaths;

330 hospitalized patients, 49 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 454 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 411 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 459 cases, average of 373 cases per day

2021: 670 cases, average of 581 cases per day

2020: 196 cases, average of 137 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,457 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 88 new confirmed cases reported and have been 343,780 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 83 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,506 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.