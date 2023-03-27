Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 484 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

484 new cases

No deaths recorded or added to state system

16,423 total deaths;

281 hospitalized patients, 34 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 484 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 479 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 181 cases, average of 321 cases per day

2021: 579 cases, average of 565 cases per day

2020: 155 cases, average of 103 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,423 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 61 new confirmed cases reported and have been 343,409 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 92 cases per day. One new death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,503 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.