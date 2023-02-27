Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 490 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

409 new cases

1 new death recorded, 1 added to state system

16,292 total deaths;

332 hospitalized patients, 35 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 490 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 501 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 410 new cases, and a 7-day average of 697 cases per day. In 2021, 677 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 603 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded and was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,292 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 45 new confirmed cases reported and have been 340,552 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 104 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,491 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.