Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 506 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

506 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 7 added to state system

16,364 total deaths;

340 hospitalized patients, 39 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 506 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 485 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 372 new cases, and a 7-day average of 436 cases per day. In 2021, 472 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 493 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, and seven were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,364 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 118 new confirmed cases reported and have been 341,553 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 100 cases per day. One new death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,499 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.