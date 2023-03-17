Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 522 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

522 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 2 added to state system

16,395 total deaths;

306 hospitalized patients, 45 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 522 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 440 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 456 cases, average of 346 cases per day

2021: 590 cases, average of 483 cases per day

2020: 13 cases, average of 2 cases per day

No new deaths were recorded, but two were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,395 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 106 new confirmed cases reported and have been 342,445 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 93 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,501 since the beginning of the pandemic.

