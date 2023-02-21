Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 537 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

537 new cases

2 new deaths recorded, 9 added to state system

16,272 total deaths;

374 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 537 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 517 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 844 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,079 cases per day. In 2021, 2,023 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,686 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Two new deaths were recorded, and nine were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,272 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 94 new confirmed cases reported and have been 339,915 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 95 cases per day. One new death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,487 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.