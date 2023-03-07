Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 603 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

603 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 9 added to state system

16,355 total deaths;

348 hospitalized patients, 40 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 603 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 524 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 219 new cases, and a 7-day average of 469 cases per day. In 2021, 180 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 499 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, and nine were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,355 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 157 new confirmed cases reported and have been 341,439 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 102 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,498 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.