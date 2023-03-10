Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 572 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

572 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

16,378 total deaths;

304 hospitalized patients, 39 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 572 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 480 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 262 new cases, and a 7-day average of 366 cases per day. In 2021, 609 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 454 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but three were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,378 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 108 new confirmed cases reported and have been 341,776 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 108 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,500 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.