Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 585 New Cases, No Deaths

585 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

16,289 total deaths;

368 hospitalized patients, 42 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 585 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 504 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 994 new cases, and a 7-day average of 986 cases per day. In 2021, 609 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 605 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, and five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,289 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 141 new confirmed cases reported and have been 340,216 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 103 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,489 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.