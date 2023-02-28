Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 598 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

598 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

16,316 total deaths;

356 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 598 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 517 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 599 new cases, and a 7-day average of 647 cases per day. In 2021, 299 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 595 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded, and eight were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,316 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 148 new confirmed cases reported and have been 340,696 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 111 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,491 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.