Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 618 New Cases, No Deaths

618 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 2 added to state system

16,324 total deaths;

338 hospitalized patients, 51 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 618 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 512 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 673 new cases, and a 7-day average of 602 cases per day. In 2021, 638 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 574 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, and two were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,324 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 114 new confirmed cases reported and have been 340,964 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 103 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,492 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.