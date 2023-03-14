Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 621 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

621 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

16,379 total deaths;

331 hospitalized patients, 37 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 621 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 458 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 456 cases, average of 355 cases per day

2021: 261 cases, average of 467 cases per day

2020: 14 cases, average of 5 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but one was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,379 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 124 new confirmed cases reported and have been 342,107 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 96 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,500 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.